Virat Kohli Climbs in ICC ODI Rankings, Axar Patel too Makes Big Jump

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has moved up one place to secure the No.4 spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters. The 36-year-old’s impressive 84-run performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia played a crucial role in India’s victory, helping them qualify for the final. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his efforts.

Kohli is currently the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 217 runs in four innings at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14. Earlier in the tournament, his unbeaten 100 against Pakistan helped him regain his spot in the top five.

ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Shubman Gill (India) – 791 Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 770 Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) – 760 Virat Kohli (India) – 747 Rohit Sharma (India) – 745 Harry Tector (Ireland) – 713 Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 705

While Kohli moved up, Indian captain Rohit Sharma slipped two places down to No.5. Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa took the No.3 spot, while Shubman Gill and Babar Azam retained their No.1 and No.2 rankings, respectively. Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran made a notable jump, breaking into the top 10 after a remarkable 177-run knock against England.

Also Read: Steve Smith Announces ODI Retirement After Australia’s Loss to India

Axar Patel Jumps 17 Places in All-Rounders’ Rankings

Axar Patel has made a significant leap in the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings, jumping 17 places to No.13. In the Champions Trophy 2025, he has scored 80 runs from four matches at an average of 26.66 and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.51.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai has claimed the No.1 spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings, surpassing Mohammad Nabi, after being named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

In the bowling rankings, New Zealand’s Matt Henry climbed to No.3 after his five-wicket haul against India. Mohammed Shami also made an impact, moving three places up to No.11 after taking eight wickets in four matches, including a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

As the Champions Trophy 2025 final approaches, Indian players will look to further strengthen their rankings with a strong performance in the summit clash.