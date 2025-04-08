Vishal Dadlani Says Goodbye to ‘Indian Idol’: A New Chapter Begins

Mumbai: Popular singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has revealed that he will no longer be a judge on the iconic reality show Indian Idol. The announcement was made on Monday, shortly after the conclusion of the sixth season. In a heartfelt note posted on his Instagram account, Dadlani shared the reasons behind his decision, expressing his desire to reclaim his time and reduce his commitments.

Vishal Dadlani Bids Farewell to ‘Indian Idol’

Dadlani, 51, explained that his exit was motivated by a need to regain control over his time, saying, “I’m literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can’t stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year.” He went on to express his gratitude for the experiences and memories he created while working alongside fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Dadlani shared that the recent grand finale of Indian Idol Season 6 marked his “last episode” as a judge. “That’s all from me, folks! Six straight seasons later, tonight is my last episode as a judge on Indian Idol. I hope the show will miss me as much as I’ll miss it,” he wrote in the caption.

A New Chapter for Vishal Dadlani

The music producer and singer, best known for his work as part of the Vishal-Shekhar duo, added that he would be focusing on music production, playing concerts, and “almost never putting on make-up” after his departure from the show. He ended his post with his signature “Jai Ho” as he signed off from the reality show.

Aditya Narayan Pays Tribute to Vishal Dadlani

Aditya Narayan, the host of Indian Idol, took to the comments section of Dadlani’s post to bid an emotional farewell. “The end of an era. Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together,” Narayan wrote, reflecting the sentiment of fans and colleagues alike.

Dadlani’s Legacy on ‘Indian Idol’

Vishal Dadlani’s journey on Indian Idol began in 2013, when he appeared as a guest judge for two seasons. He then returned to the show in 2018 for season 10 and became a permanent member of the judging panel. His unique blend of musical expertise and candid remarks made him a beloved figure on the show.

Indian Idol Season 6 Winner

Meanwhile, the recently concluded Indian Idol Season 6 crowned Kolkata-based Manasi Ghosh as the winner. The 24-year-old singer took home a trophy, Rs 25 lakh in cash, and a car, marking a significant milestone in her musical career.

What’s Next for Vishal Dadlani?

Fans are eager to see what the future holds for Vishal Dadlani after his exit from Indian Idol. The singer, known for his work in Bollywood music, will likely continue to make an impact with his music production and performances, keeping his loyal fanbase excited for what’s to come.