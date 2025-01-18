Vishal Talks About His Tears of Joy for Co-Star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Chennai: Actor Vishal, who is celebrating the success of his film Madha Gaja Raja, recently shared a heartwarming moment from his personal life. He expressed that the last time he shed tears of joy was when he saw the audience cheering for his co-star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s performance in the pan-Indian blockbuster Hanuman.

Vishal Reflects on Madha Gaja Raja Success

At the success meet for Madha Gaja Raja, Vishal took a moment to thank everyone who contributed to the film’s making and success. He spoke fondly of his co-stars Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, highlighting their contributions to the film.

Vishal mentioned that Anjali had been a close friend for many years and that their bond felt like they had known each other since college, even though they had only worked together on one film. He also shared that the film was set to release in Telugu on January 31, with high expectations from the audience there due to Anjali’s strong presence in the Telugu film industry.

Vishal on Varalaxmi’s Success in Telugu Cinema

Speaking about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vishal said, “In my life, whenever I’ve faced obstacles or problems, I’ve never cried. I’ve always reassured myself saying, ‘This too shall pass.’ But the last time I shed tears of joy was when I saw a video of the audience cheering for Varu in Hanuman.

The scene where she fights with coconuts had the crowd clapping, and it brought tears to my eyes. I know how much Varu has longed to become an actress, and today, she is such a busy actress in Telugu. I am so happy for her, both professionally and personally.”

About Madha Gaja Raja

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja was produced by Gemini Film Circuit and stars Vishal, Anjali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The film, which also features Santhanam and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles, had a troubled production history. While the movie began filming in 2012 and was completed in 2013, it remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles. However, it has now been released and has emerged as a success.