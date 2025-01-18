Gold and Diamonds Worth Rs 2.55 Crore Seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have seized gold and diamonds worth a total of Rs 2.55 crore in separate operations carried out during the night of January 17-18.

Gold Seizure from Passengers Arriving from Bangkok

In the first operation, acting on specific intelligence, customs officers intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. After a detailed examination, officers discovered 24-carat crude gold dust concealed within the body cavities of the suspects.

The total weight of the seized gold was 2.465 kg, with a provisional value of Rs 1.80 crore. The two passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Also Read: Shreya Chaudhry Opens Up About Overcoming Fitness Struggles

Diamonds Seized from Passenger Heading to Dubai

In a separate incident, acting on another tip-off, customs officials intercepted a passenger preparing to board a flight to Dubai. A thorough inspection led to the discovery of cut and polished diamonds concealed within the passenger’s body cavities.

The seizure included lab-grown loose diamonds weighing 21.70 carats, valued at Rs 5.20 lakh, and natural loose diamonds weighing 226.95 carats, valued at Rs 69.69 lakh. The total value of the diamonds seized was Rs 74.90 lakh.

Total Value of Seized Goods

The combined value of the gold and diamonds seized in these two incidents stands at Rs 2.55 crore. So far, three individuals have been arrested in connection with these seizures, and further investigations are underway to uncover any larger networks or accomplices involved.

Previous Smuggling Incidents at Mumbai Airport

In December, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled a gold smuggling racket at Mumbai airport, arresting six people and seizing 12.5 kg of smuggled foreign-origin gold worth nearly Rs 10 crore.

Earlier in November, Mumbai airport customs executed another significant operation, seizing 1.8 kg of gold dust in wax form, valued at Rs 1.36 crore. In that case, an airport staff member and a transit passenger were arrested.