Shreya Chaudhry Opens Up About Overcoming Fitness Struggles

Mumbai: Actress Shreya Chaudhry, who gained recognition for her role in Bandish Bandits, recently shared her inspiring fitness journey, revealing how she overcame challenges like a slip disc at the age of 19 and gaining over 30 kilos.

Struggling with Health Issues and Gaining Weight

In a heartfelt social media post, Shreya spoke about her health struggles and the overwhelming support she received after opening up about her journey. She wrote, “When I opened up about my struggle with fitness and health on social media, I did not know that I would be flooded with so much love from everyone. I made the post because I felt empowered and safe to share my feelings, and it struck a chord with people.”

Shreya further explained that the positive response from her followers motivated her to share more of her story and help others going through similar challenges. “The positive reaction and encouragement is pushing me to reveal something I have never spoken out loud, so that everyone going through similar things in life feels that they can overcome anything by believing in themselves and their mental strength,” she added.

A Wake-Up Call and Turning Her Life Around

The actress reflected on her difficult period at the age of 19 when she was struggling both mentally and physically. “I was not in the best headspace. During this time, I put on a lot of weight, which took a toll on my fitness and health. I stopped doing any physical activity, and that made things worse. What struck the final nail was me getting a slip disc at that young age!” she recalled.

Shreya admitted that her ambitions were put on hold due to her health issues. “I always wanted to be a career-focused girl. And now, I had something that posed as a major obstacle to chasing my dreams. I think this was a huge wake-up call for me. I couldn’t believe I had taken myself for granted.”

A Turning Point and Newfound Strength

One pivotal moment stood out for Shreya during her recovery. “I remember one day, while lying on my bed, I told myself that I had to take care of myself. I had to be happy and healthy for myself, my family, and for my ambitions and aspirations. I wanted to touch the moon, and I knew I had it in me to turn things around.”

Shreya dedicated herself to her fitness and well-being. By the age of 21, she had not only lost 30 kilos but had also experienced a complete transformation in both body and mind. She revealed, “It took me many, many months, but I focused on my fitness and well-being, and by the time I was 21, my body and mind were in a brand-new mode. I slowly became fitter, lost 30 kilos, and there was no relapse of the slip disc.”

Embracing Life’s Challenges

Now at her fittest, Shreya says, “Touchwood. I’m at my fittest best now. From being a girl who had a slip disc, I can now box like a beast! I can dance, stand on my two legs for hours during shoots, and push my body to the extreme on sets whenever required.”

She credits her dedication to fitness for helping her realize her dreams of becoming an actor. “Taking care of myself allowed me to become an actor and realize my dream.”

A Positive Outlook on Life’s Challenges

Shreya concluded by sharing her positive perspective on life’s obstacles. “We often look at impediments negatively, but for me, I see them extremely positively. If I hadn’t bounced back, I don’t know what my life would be like. We have a gift called life, and we should try to live it fully.”