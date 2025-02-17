Vivek Oberoi Teams Up with Gujarat CM to Boost Investments: What’s Next for the State?

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Ahmedabad on Friday to discuss potential investment opportunities in the state. Oberoi, who is known for his business interests, expressed a keen interest in promoting foreign companies and advanced technologies to Gujarat, praising the state’s robust economic model.

Vivek Oberoi Expresses Interest in Global Business Collaboration

During the meeting, Oberoi referred to Gujarat as a “land of business” and highlighted the state’s business-friendly policies. He stressed the importance of providing a global platform to local companies, which would allow them to expand internationally. “We will provide a global platform,” Oberoi affirmed, emphasizing the potential for international collaboration in the state.

Oberoi also indicated that he would be participating in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, an important event aimed at boosting investments in the state. He added, “I want to invest in the next Vibrant Gujarat event, and if the Chief Minister invites me, I will definitely come.”

Gujarat’s Progress in Ease of Doing Business Rankings

Gujarat has long been recognized for its commitment to creating a conducive environment for business growth. The state has consistently ranked highly in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. In 2015, Gujarat topped the list with a score of 71.14%, and by 2017, the score rose to 97.99%, though the state dropped to fifth place. The state climbed back to second in the 2020 rankings with a score of 97.77%, just behind Andhra Pradesh.

To further streamline business processes, Gujarat implemented the Single Window Clearance Act in 2017, which simplified the approval process for investors, making it easier to start and run businesses in the state.

Challenges in Gujarat’s Business Growth: Environmental Concerns

While Gujarat has been successful in fostering a strong business environment, there are still challenges that need to be addressed. One of the key projects, the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), has attracted numerous organizations but faces issues related to social infrastructure and regulatory hurdles, which could impact its long-term success.

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s Concerns Over Bollywood Reality Show Controversy

In addition to discussing business, Oberoi also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding reality shows in Bollywood. He expressed disappointment over recent statements made in the industry, calling it “unfortunate” and “unacceptable” for young people to make such comments.

With his efforts to bring foreign investments and technologies to Gujarat, Oberoi aims to further enhance the state’s economic landscape, reinforcing its position as a prime investment hub in India.