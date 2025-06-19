Vivo T4 Lite India launch set for Jun 24: Specs to features, what to expect

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Vivo T4 Lite, in India on June 24, 2025. The upcoming device has already been listed on Flipkart and Vivo’s official website, revealing key specifications and design elements ahead of launch.

The T4 Lite will be a new addition to Vivo’s growing T4 series, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G, T4x, and T4 Ultra models.

Vivo T4 Lite: Display and Design Highlights

The Vivo T4 Lite features a 6.74-inch display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility. The display is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye protection, making it ideal for prolonged usage.

The smartphone will launch in two color variants: Gold and Black, both with a sleek and minimalistic design that targets younger consumers and budget-focused users.

Performance Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Vivo has confirmed that the T4 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, promising reliable performance for day-to-day tasks and entry-level gaming. The device will also support dual 5G connectivity, offering faster internet speeds and a smoother overall network experience.

Vivo T4 Lite: Massive Battery for Extended Use

One of the key selling points of the T4 Lite is its 6000mAh battery, which is a major upgrade from the 5000mAh unit seen in its predecessor.

According to Vivo:

Up to 70 hours of music playback

of music playback Around 22 hours of video streaming

of video streaming Nearly 17 hours of browsing Reels

of browsing Reels Approximately 9 hours of mobile gaming

This battery performance makes the T4 Lite an ideal companion for media consumption and extended daily use without frequent charging.

Camera and Storage Capabilities

In terms of photography, the T4 Lite is expected to sport a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor along with LED flash. The details of the secondary camera have not yet been disclosed.

The device will support expandable storage up to 2TB, offering ample room for media, files, and apps—an attractive feature in the budget segment.

Software and OS: Android 15 Out-of-the-Box

The Vivo T4 Lite will run Funtouch OS 15, based on the latest Android 15, delivering new customization options, improved system performance, and enhanced security features.

📌 Vivo T4 Lite: Key Specifications at a Glance