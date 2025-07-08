Vivo X-Fold 5 and X200 FE Set to Launch in India on July 14 — Prices Revealed!

Vivo is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India: the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE. The launch is scheduled for July 14, 2025, with the microsites for both devices already live on Amazon India, confirming the much-anticipated arrival.

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE Pricing Details

According to popular tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo X Fold 5 will be available in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, priced at Rs 1,49,999. The Vivo X200 FE will come in two variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 54,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs 59,999

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications and Features

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and equipped with 16GB RAM. The device will boast advanced AI features like AI Magic Move, AI Erase, AI Reflection Erase, and AI Image Expander, making it a standout photography smartphone. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor, to deliver exceptional photo and video quality.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Expands Food Security, Benefiting 3.14 Crore People

Vivo X200 FE Key Specs and Highlights

The Vivo X200 FE will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor and come with 12GB RAM. It will sport a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth visuals. The camera setup is rumoured to include three rear sensors: a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. A large 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support will keep the phone powered throughout the day. The phone will be available in Luxe Grey, Frost Blue, and Amber Yellow color options.

With the Vivo X Fold 5 positioned as a high-end foldable smartphone and the X200 FE as a feature-packed mid-range device, Vivo is set to cater to a wide range of consumers in India. The July 14 launch is expected to generate significant buzz among tech enthusiasts and smartphone buyers.