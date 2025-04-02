Contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. The bill, formulated based on recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), aims to enhance the administration of Waqf properties, implement technology-driven management, and improve transparency.

Rijiju Defends Amendments Amid Opposition Protests

Presenting the bill, Rijiju emphasized that the consultation process conducted by the JPC was the most extensive ever undertaken by a parliamentary panel in India. He highlighted that:

Over 97.27 lakh petitions and memorandums were received, both online and offline.

were received, both online and offline. 284 delegations and 25 Waqf boards from states and Union Territories participated in the discussions.

and from states and Union Territories participated in the discussions. Legal experts, charitable organizations, academicians, and religious leaders contributed their views.

“The government is not interfering in any religious institution. The amendments are necessary as the previous changes made by the UPA government gave Waqf laws overriding powers over other statutes,” Rijiju asserted, countering opposition protests. He further accused the opposition of misleading the public on unrelated issues.

Key Provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The bill introduces several significant changes:

Exclusion of Muslim trusts from Waqf : Trusts created under any law will no longer be considered Waqf, allowing full control by their creators.

: Trusts created under any law will no longer be considered Waqf, allowing full control by their creators. Restoring pre-2013 rules : Only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate property to Waqf.

: Only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate property to Waqf. Ensuring women’s inheritance rights : Women, including widows, divorced women, and orphans, must receive their rightful inheritance before any property is declared as Waqf.

: Women, including widows, divorced women, and orphans, must receive their rightful inheritance before any property is declared as Waqf. Government property disputes : Senior officials above the rank of collector will determine ownership of government properties claimed as Waqf, replacing Waqf tribunals.

: Senior officials above the rank of collector will determine ownership of government properties claimed as Waqf, replacing Waqf tribunals. Inclusivity in Waqf boards: Non-Muslim members will be included in both central and state Waqf boards.

Amit Shah Backs the Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, stating that it was introduced after a thorough consultative process. He noted that after being tabled in August 2024, it was referred to the JPC, which held extensive deliberations before submitting its report.

“This committee followed democratic procedures, unlike the Congress-led committees of the past,” Shah said, adding that the final draft was approved by the Union Cabinet before being presented in Parliament.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla dismissed the opposition’s objections that the government had no authority to introduce new provisions in the amended bill.