Warangal Hospital Shock: Man Believed Dead Turns Out to Be Alive

Warangal: In an unexpected turn of events, a man presumed dead by his family was found alive and undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal. The shocking revelation has left the family both relieved and bewildered, while also raising serious questions about hospital mismanagement.

Man Declared Dead Identified Incorrectly

The incident involves Goka Kumaraswamy (50), a construction worker from Torrur town, who originally hails from Mylaram village in Palakurthi mandal. Two decades ago, Kumaraswamy and his wife Rama separated due to marital issues, with Rama staying in Mylaram and Kumaraswamy working and residing in Torrur.

Three days ago, an unidentified man was found unconscious near the Bajaj showroom in Torrur and was rushed to MGM Hospital. The hospital staff, assuming the man was Kumaraswamy, notified his estranged family after the patient reportedly died during treatment.

Family Spots Key Detail Missing on Body

Believing it to be Kumaraswamy, the family took the body home to perform final rites. However, they grew suspicious after noticing the absence of a distinctive tattoo (“Sri”) that Kumaraswamy had on his hand. Realizing the body might not belong to him, they immediately returned it to MGM Hospital.

Shocking Twist: Kumaraswamy Is Alive

When the family returned to the hospital the following day for clarification, they were stunned to learn that Kumaraswamy was alive and being treated in the ID ward. The body they had taken for last rites belonged to another individual.

Hospital Misidentification Raises Concerns

This major identity mix-up has raised concerns about procedures and verification processes followed by hospital staff. The incident has drawn public attention and calls for accountability from MGM Hospital authorities. No official statement has been issued by the hospital yet, but sources indicate an internal probe is underway.