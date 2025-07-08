We always planned on coming back… here we are again’, says Kohli on attending Wimbledon match at Centre Court

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli expressed his excitement at returning to Wimbledon’s Centre Court after nearly a decade. Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted in the stands on Monday watching Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round clash.

“We Always Planned on Coming Back”: Kohli

Speaking to former tennis player Vijay Amritraj in a video shared by Star Sports, Kohli said:

“2015 was the first time. Firstly, thank you for welcoming me with such warmth. It’s great being here again. Me and Anushka, we came in 2015. That was our first experience of being here at the wonderful Centre Court. And just to experience what Wimbledon truly is, was very, very special.”

He added, “We always planned on coming back, could not make it happen for various reasons. But yeah, now we have a bit of time on our hands and here we are again.”

Djokovic Wins, Kohli Cheers from the Stands

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic overcame a slow start to defeat Alex de Minaur in four sets (1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4), advancing to his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final.

Kohli celebrated Djokovic’s performance by sharing a post on Instagram Stories, writing:

“What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”

In response, Djokovic reshared Kohli’s story and thanked him with a message: “Thank you for supporting.”

Kohli Enjoys New Phase After Retirement

Virat Kohli, who retired from T20 internationals following India’s 2024 World Cup win, also bid farewell to Test cricket in May 2025. His career spanned 14 years, with 123 Tests and 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. As Test captain, he led India in 68 matches, becoming one of the most successful leaders in the format.