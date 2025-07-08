OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Key Features Revealed

Hyderabad: Popular smartphone brand OnePlus has officially launched two new mid-range smartphones — the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 — in India. These devices come packed with impressive features such as large batteries, 80W fast charging, and Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. Additionally, OnePlus Buds 4 were also launched alongside these smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 5: Key Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it boasts a 50MP front camera.

Battery : 6800mAh with 80W fast charging

: 6800mAh with 80W fast charging Operating System : Android 15 with OxygenOS 15

: Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 Additional Features : Wi-Fi 6, NFC, in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster

: Wi-Fi 6, NFC, in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster Build: IP65 rated; weighs 211 grams

OnePlus Nord CE5: Features at a Glance

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 also sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, but is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main rear camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Battery : 7100mAh with 80W fast charging

: 7100mAh with 80W fast charging Operating System : Android 15 with OxygenOS 15

: Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 Other Specs : In-display fingerprint sensor, IR transmitter

: In-display fingerprint sensor, IR transmitter Weight: 199 grams

Variants, Pricing and Color Options

OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India:

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹31,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹34,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: ₹37,999

Color Options: Dry Ice, Marble Sand, Phantom Grey

Availability: On sale from July 9

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price in India:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: ₹24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹26,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ₹28,999

Color Options: Black Infinity, Marble Mist, Nexus Blue

Availability: On sale from July 12

Where to Buy and Launch Offers

Both phones will be available for purchase on Amazon India, OnePlus official website, and leading offline retail stores. Buyers can avail an instant discount of ₹2,000 with select bank cards during the launch period.