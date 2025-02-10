West Bengal Budget Session 2025 Begins Amid Signs of Improved Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: The much-anticipated West Bengal Budget Session 2025 is set to begin on Monday afternoon, marking a potential thaw in the previously strained relations between the Raj Bhavan and the state government.

This session is expected to set the stage for crucial economic and political discussions ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

Governor’s Address: A Change in Tradition

In a significant departure from last year’s session, which began without the customary Governor’s inaugural speech, this time, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will deliver the opening address at 2 p.m.

The change comes after an official invitation from Speaker Biman Banerjee’s office, which the Governor accepted, signaling an improvement in communication and cooperation between the two institutions.

The session’s opening will also witness the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, setting the stage for an intense political showdown in the assembly.

West Bengal Budget 2025-26: Key Expectations

The budget proposals for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented on Wednesday afternoon by Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Given that this will be the last full-fledged budget before the crucial 2026 state elections, it is expected to include several populist measures aimed at securing voter support.

Major Announcements Expected in the Budget

According to government sources, the budget may include:

Increased Allocations for Development Programs – Significant funding is likely to be announced for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare initiatives .

– Significant funding is likely to be announced for . Enhancements in Direct Cash Transfer Schemes – Expansion of existing schemes providing financial assistance to economically weaker sections .

– Expansion of existing schemes providing . Dearness Allowance (DA) Hike for Government Employees – A possible DA increase could be a key highlight, which may have significant political implications ahead of the elections.

– A possible could be a key highlight, which may have significant ahead of the elections. Boost in Welfare Initiatives – Additional financial relief measures aimed at benefiting farmers, women, and marginalized communities.

Challenges and Economic Concerns

The budget presentation will occur against the backdrop of concerns raised by the Fiscal Health Index 2025, released by NITI Aayog. The report ranked West Bengal 16th out of 18 states in critical financial parameters such as revenue mobilization, expenditure quality, and debt management.

The findings highlight the state’s weak financial sustainability, which may lead to increased scrutiny of the budget allocations and government spending policies.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session 2025 Resumes: Here Are the Details

Political and Economic Implications of the Budget Session

With assembly elections looming in 2026, this budget session is set to be one of the most politically charged in recent years.

Opposition parties, led by BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, are likely to question the government’s economic strategies and financial management. Meanwhile, the ruling TMC government will use the session to showcase its achievements and upcoming welfare plans to maintain its political stronghold.