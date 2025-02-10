Parliament Budget Session 2025 Resumes: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is set to resume today, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha reconvening to discuss key legislative matters, including the Union Budget 2025 and proposed tax reforms.

The session is expected to witness intense debates and legislative actions on a range of critical national and international issues.

Introduction of the New Income Tax Bill

A major highlight of today’s proceedings will be the introduction of the new Income Tax Bill, which received Union Cabinet approval on Friday. The bill is aimed at simplifying India’s direct tax laws, ensuring ease of compliance while eliminating outdated provisions.

According to government sources, the new tax framework will not impose any additional tax burdens but will focus on streamlining complex clauses and improving clarity for taxpayers. The bill is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today, marking a significant step toward the government’s efforts in tax reform.

Union Budget 2025-26 and Direct Tax Code

While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the government’s intention to introduce a new Direct Tax Code. This move aligns with the government’s long-standing objective to modernize the Income Tax Act of 1961, initially proposed during the July 2024 Union Budget.

The bill’s provisions are expected to foster a taxpayer-friendly system, reducing red tape and making tax laws more transparent and accessible.

Debates on Key National and International Issues

With the Budget debates already underway, the upcoming session is anticipated to be contentious and action-packed. Lawmakers will not only address fiscal policies but also engage in discussions regarding India’s foreign policy, economic outlook, and national security.

Last week, the Rajya Sabha witnessed intense debates regarding the deportation of illegal Indian migrants from the United States. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar issued a detailed statement, clarifying India’s stance and the government’s diplomatic engagements on the matter.

Jaishankar stated, “We are in ongoing discussions with the US government to ensure that deported individuals are treated fairly during repatriation. At the same time, we must focus on dismantling illegal migration networks and enhancing legal visa processes for genuine travelers.”

Despite these clarifications, the Opposition raised strong concerns, causing repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi’s Response and Political Exchanges

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp response to the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, criticizing the Congress Party for its stance on various national issues. His address underscored the government’s focus on economic growth, national security, and governance reforms.

What to Expect in the Upcoming Budget Session?

The second phase of the Budget Session 2025 is expected to feature key deliberations on:

The new Income Tax Bill and Direct Tax Code reforms

and Fiscal measures to boost economic growth

Policies concerning employment, industry, and investment

Debates on foreign relations and immigration policies

Discussion on infrastructure projects and digital economy initiatives

With both economic and political stakes high, the upcoming discussions in Parliament will play a crucial role in shaping India’s economic and legislative framework for the coming fiscal year.

Stay tuned for real-time updates on parliamentary debates, tax reforms, and key national policies as the Budget Session 2025 unfolds.