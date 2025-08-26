Who is Avneet Kaur, the Actress Behind Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram ‘Like’?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur has finally broken her silence on the much-talked-about “Instagram Like” incident involving star cricketer Virat Kohli.

A few days ago, Kohli’s Instagram activity caught everyone’s attention when he “liked” one of Avneet’s posts. The cricketer later clarified that it was an “unintentional mistake”, but by then, the story had already gone viral.

The buzz proved to be a game-changer for Avneet. Within hours, her follower count reportedly surged by over 2 million, and news surfaced that she bagged 12 brand promotion deals in quick succession.

When asked about the controversy, Avneet responded in her signature charming style: “Love should keep coming… I can’t say more than that,” she said with a smile, turning the discussion into an even more intriguing affair.

Currently, Avneet is busy promoting her upcoming film Love in Vietnam, but her one-liner has added fuel to the online frenzy.

On the other hand, Kohli once again stressed that the Instagram “like” was purely accidental and not meant to send any message. At present, he remains focused on ODI cricket and is preparing for the upcoming series against Australia. According to sources, Kohli plans to continue until the 2027 World Cup, after which he may announce his retirement.

This entire episode is a reminder of how, in the age of social media, even a single “like” can spark nationwide conversations and reshape public narratives overnight.