Hyderabad Pacer Mohammed Siraj Finally Reveals His Big Secret?

Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj has finally opened up on the secret behind his remarkable performances when Jasprit Bumrah is not around. On India’s recent tour of England, Siraj emerged as the standout bowler, finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps. What stood out most was his ability to shoulder responsibility and deliver match-winning spells, especially in Bumrah’s absence.

Speaking in a candid interview with RevSportz, Siraj recalled the Oval Test, where he bowled with fire and intensity to help India secure a famous victory. With Bumrah sidelined due to workload management, Siraj embraced the role of senior pacer. “Whenever I’m given responsibility, my performance naturally improves. It gives me confidence and joy. At Edgbaston, I said people were talking about me — it was time to silence the critics. People don’t know my struggles, but I wanted my bowling to do the talking,” he said.

Also Read: Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad From August 27 to September 6

Siraj further explained how he motivated the team in Bumrah’s absence. “With Jassi Bhai (Bumrah) out due to his back injury, I tried to keep the bowling unit positive. I kept telling youngsters like Akash Deep that we can do it again, that we can repeat our success.”

Over the past few years, Siraj has built a reputation as India’s go-to bowler in tough situations. From his heroics in Australia’s 2021 series to his consistent showings in all formats, the Hyderabadi pacer has transformed into one of India’s most reliable strike bowlers. His ability to swing the ball both ways, coupled with relentless aggression, has made him a vital cog in India’s bowling attack.

By turning responsibility into motivation, Siraj has shown that he is no longer just a support act to Bumrah, but a leader of India’s pace battery in his own right.