Who’s Behind the Murshidabad Violence? Mamata Points Fingers at BSF and BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the recent communal violence in Murshidabad was “pre-planned” and accused the Border Security Force (BSF), central agencies, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of instigating unrest by facilitating illegal cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh.

Speaking at a meeting with religious leaders and Imams, Banerjee claimed that the violence was stoked deliberately to polarise communities ahead of elections, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action to prevent further unrest.

CM Accuses BSF and Central Agencies of Involvement

Banerjee alleged that certain factions within the BSF and other central agencies were involved in triggering the violence, stating,

"Despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Central government allowed illegal entry. The BSF should guard the borders, not aid infiltration or spark communal tensions."

She also accused the BSF of firing during the clashes, which allegedly led to the death of a civilian. Banerjee directed the state chief secretary to probe the BSF’s role and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the three people killed in the incident.

Mamata Appeals to PM Modi to “Keep Amit Shah in Check”

Targeting the Union Home Minister, Banerjee said:

“I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah, who is doing harm to the nation for political gains.”

She also voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it “atrocious,” and urged the PM to withdraw it immediately, claiming it undermines religious and constitutional values.

BJP, Outsiders Accused of Inciting Violence

Banerjee alleged that outsiders affiliated with the BJP were allowed to enter West Bengal and orchestrate communal unrest, saying:

“Why did they allow BJP thugs to enter and create chaos in Murshidabad? They fled after inciting violence. Accountability must be fixed.”

She added that the motive behind such actions was clear:

“They want to divide Hindus and Muslims to establish a ‘Jumla’ government. But Bengal stands for unity, not division.”

State Orders Probe, Vows Action

The West Bengal government is now preparing for an official investigation into the role of BSF personnel and outsiders in the Murshidabad incident. Banerjee has vowed to uncover any funding or support that enabled the violence.

The Murshidabad violence has sparked a political storm in West Bengal, with CM Mamata Banerjee launching a scathing attack on central agencies and the BJP, while calling for national unity and accountability. The issue is likely to heat up further as investigations begin and election campaigns intensify.