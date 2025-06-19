Why Does Sunil Grover Have an Attitude Toward Salman Khan? Here’s What Happened on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Mumbai: A behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 has gone viral for all the right reasons. In the new BTS clip, Sunil Grover leaves Salman Khan in splits as he mimics the superstar with impeccable comic timing and mannerisms.

Makers Tease the Upcoming Episode Featuring Salman Khan

On Thursday, the show’s creators dropped a sneak peek video featuring Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, and Kapil Sharma. The caption read:

“Ek se bhale do Sikandar. Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring @beingsalmankhan, coming soon, only on Netflix!”

The teaser showcases Sunil dressed in a sharp suit, hilariously imitating Salman’s signature style, complete with facial expressions and gestures that left Salman roaring with laughter.

Sunil Interrupts Salman Khan, Brings On the “Attitude”

As Kapil Sharma requests Salman to inform the audience about his appearance in the season’s first episode, Sunil cheekily jumps in, imitating Salman again. Kapil interrupts him, saying, “I’m asking the real one to speak!”

Sunil then repeats a promotional line in Salman’s iconic voice and adds a dramatic pause, followed by a quirky expression. Turning to Salman, he mockingly asks, “What do you mean by ‘grow’?” The crowd erupts in laughter, prompting Kapil to ask Salman, “Salman bhai, have you ever shown this much attitude?” Salman chuckles and responds, “No.”

Netflix also took to Instagram on June 18 to announce the launch of Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The caption read:

“Sikandar ka swag + Kapil ki timing = Blockbuster! The Great Indian Kapil Show is back aur har Funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar. Watch the first episode from 21st June, 8 pm, every Saturday only on Netflix.”

Salman’s Witty Take on Aamir Khan’s Love Life

During the lighthearted chat, Kapil teased Salman Khan about fellow actor Aamir Khan’s recent public appearance with his girlfriend. Kapil said, “Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you aren’t even starting!”

Salman playfully replied, “Aamir is different. He’s a perfectionist, he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!”—leaving both Kapil and the audience in splits.

When and Where to Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

The much-awaited Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on June 21 at 8 PM, exclusively on Netflix. New episodes will drop every Saturday, promising laughter-packed weekends for fans.