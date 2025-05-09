Will ATMs Remain Closed Nationwide for 2–3 Days? PIB Reveals the Truth to Millions

New Delhi: Amid the rising border tensions between India and Pakistan, a message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that all ATMs across the country will remain closed for 2 to 3 days. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has officially debunked this claim, calling it false and misleading.

No Nationwide ATM Shutdown Planned

The fake message sparked widespread concern among citizens, leading many to rush to withdraw cash. Responding promptly, PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) issued a tweet clarifying that ATMs will function as usual and there is no plan to shut them down.

“A viral WhatsApp message claims that ATMs will remain closed for 2–3 days. This message is fake. ATMs will continue to operate normally. Do not share unverified messages,” PIB tweeted.

Public Urged Not to Panic

The government emphasized that the intention behind clarifying the message is to prevent unnecessary panic and ensure continued access to banking services for the public. PIB has urged citizens not to believe or forward such unverified information, especially during a sensitive time.

Are ATMs closed⁉️



A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.



🛑 This Message is FAKE



✅ ATMs will continue to operate as usual



❌ Don't share unverified messages.#IndiaFightsPropaganda pic.twitter.com/BXfzjjFpzD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

PIB Warns Against Forwarding Fake News

This is not the first time PIB has intervened to stop the spread of misinformation. The agency regularly monitors viral content across platforms and encourages the public to verify claims through official government sources before sharing.

Verify Before You Share

PIB advises all citizens to fact-check any suspicious or alarming messages they receive on platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, or social media. If a message seems dubious, the public should confirm it via PIB’s Fact Check service or other trusted government channels.

The Dangers of Social Media Misinformation

Fake news on platforms like WhatsApp can spread rapidly and lead to public confusion, panic, and even financial disruptions. The government continues to urge people to remain calm, cautious, and informed through verified updates only.