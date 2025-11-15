Winter Grip Tightens in Telangana, Single-Digit Temperatures Recorded in Many Areas

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing an unusually sharp drop in winter temperatures this November, with several parts of the State recording single-digit minimums. On Saturday morning, Kohir and Yalal mandals of Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts registered the lowest temperature of the season at 8.1°C, marking a significant cold spell.

Multiple locations across Telangana also witnessed single-digit temperatures. These include: Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district (8.4°C), Bibipet in Kamareddy (8.6°C), Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad (8.6°C), Akbarpet–Bhoompally in Siddipet (8.9°C), Rudrangi in Rajanna Siricilla (9.0°C), Ramayampet in Medak (9.6°C), Serilingampally in Rangareddy (9.8°C), as well as Sarangapur and Varni in Nirmal and Nizamabad districts, both recording 9.9°C.

Also Read: Raja Singh Drops Another Bombshell — This Time He Targets the BJP; What Did He Say?

Weather officials noted that minimum temperatures have fallen far below the seasonal average. Sangareddy district reported an average minimum of 11.6°C, marking a departure of –5.6°C from normal. Kamareddy district recorded a minimum of 11.0°C, which is –6.1°C lower than usual.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Kohir recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the day at 8.1°C. Within the GHMC limits, the coldest point was the University of Hyderabad in Rangareddy, where temperatures dropped to 9.8°C.

In its bulletin issued on November 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that minimum temperatures across Telangana are likely to remain 3°C to 4°C below normal for the next two to three days, indicating a continued cold wave over the region.

With the drop in temperatures expected to persist, authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions against the chilly weather.