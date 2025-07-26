India

Woman drives car into Mumbai creek while following google maps, rescued by marine force

A woman in Navi Mumbai city drove her car straight into a creek on Friday night, reportedly after following incorrect directions on Google Maps.

26 July 2025
Mumbai: A woman in Navi Mumbai city drove her car straight into a creek on Friday night, reportedly after following incorrect directions on Google Maps. She was, however, rescued by Marine Security Force personnel, officials said here today.

Police sources said the woman was travelling from Belapur to Ulwe in New Mumbai when the navigation app guided her along a path beneath a bridge, instead of taking her onto the bridge itself.

Trusting the directions, the woman continued driving until her car plunged into the creek. Fortunately, the incident was noticed by personnel from the Marine Security Force, who were nearby. They rushed to the scene and found the woman floating.

She was rescued unharmed and later escorted home safely. Her car was retrieved from the creek using a crane.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the damaged vehicle being pulled out of the creek using a crane.

