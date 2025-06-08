Women Emerging as Pillars of India’s Progress: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday highlighted that women have become key drivers of India’s growth, thanks to a series of initiatives rolled out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years. Speaking on the theme “11 Years of Sashakt Nari”, Sitharaman emphasized the transformational role of government schemes in empowering women at the grassroots level.

Women Hold Over 55% of Jan Dhan Accounts

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which is the world’s largest financial inclusion program, 55.7% of accounts are held by women. The Finance Minister noted this milestone as a reflection of grassroots financial empowerment.

She further stated that:

66.6% of Jan Dhan accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas.

are in rural and semi-urban areas. Only 8.4% of accounts have zero balance.

of accounts have zero balance. Average bank balance per account rose from ₹1,065 in 2015 to ₹4,352 in 2024.

68% of MUDRA Loan Beneficiaries Are Women

Sitharaman revealed that 68% of beneficiaries under the MUDRA Yojana are women, enabling lakhs to start small businesses and become financially independent.

Women Entrepreneurs Lead Start-Up India

As part of the Start-Up India initiative, 74% of beneficiaries are women, underlining their growing presence in the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Women Own 73% of PMAY (Gramin) Homes

In rural housing, women are not just participants but stakeholders. Sitharaman said that 73% of homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) are registered in the name of women, giving them social security and dignity.

10 Crore Women Benefit from Ujjwala Yojana

The Finance Minister also lauded the Ujjwala Yojana, which has provided 10 crore free LPG connections to women. She highlighted the health benefits of moving away from harmful fuels like firewood and cow dung.

India’s Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Through strategic schemes like Jan Dhan, MUDRA, Ujjwala, PMAY, and Start-Up India, the government has made Nari Shakti a powerful agent of change, contributing to India’s development in a historic and meaningful way.