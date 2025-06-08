“Why Target Only Telangana?” KTR Blasts BJP-Congress Over Kaleshwaram Probe

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday alleged a coordinated campaign by the Congress and BJP to tarnish the image of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, calling it a politically motivated attempt to mislead the public.

Speaking at a presentation led by former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, KTR asserted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would counter the misinformation with facts, equipping party cadre with data to defend the landmark irrigation project.

KTR Questions Selective Scrutiny by National Dam Safety Authority

KTR questioned the selective attention of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), accusing it of focusing solely on the Kaleshwaram project while ignoring serious disasters elsewhere in the country.

“Why did the NDSA not investigate the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, which killed 140 people, or the recurring bridge failures in Bihar?” he asked. Also Read: Hina Khan Supports PM Modi: “India Will Be a Developed Nation in Our Lifetime” He also highlighted the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana that resulted in the death of eight workers, and the flooding of the Vattem pump house, both of which, according to him, received insufficient scrutiny.

BJP, Congress Silent on Andhra’s Unauthorised Projects: KTR

KTR further criticized the silence of both BJP and Congress on unauthorised irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, accusing them of hypocrisy and double standards in their treatment of infrastructure projects across states.

KTR Defends L&T Amid Criticism Over Barrage Quality

Responding to the NDSA’s report on structural concerns at Kaleshwaram barrages, KTR defended Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the engineering firm behind the Medigadda Barrage.

“L&T, which built the new Parliament building and also the Congress party headquarters in Delhi, is now being questioned by Congress in Telangana. If they don’t trust L&T here, why did they give them their own building contract?” KTR asked.

BRS Vows to Fight “Misinformation with Truth”

Reiterating the BRS party’s stand, KTR said the Kaleshwaram project remains a symbol of Telangana’s progress and would not be allowed to be undermined by what he called “malicious propaganda.”