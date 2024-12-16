Won’t allow our land to be used in any manner that is detrimental to India’s interest: Lankan President Dissanayake

New Delhi: Thanking India for its “immense support” during the unprecedented economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday also assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will not allow the island nation to be used in any way that is detrimental to the interest of India.

“I have given an assurance to the Prime Minister of India that we will not allow our land to be used in any way in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India. The cooperation with India will certainly flourish and I want to reassure our continued support to India,” Dissanayake said after holding discussions with PM Modi at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House.

Dissanayake, who had arrived in India on Sunday evening on what is his first official foreign visit since assuming office, expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi for support and warm hospitality, emphasising that the ongoing visit has paved the way for further development of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

“We faced an unprecedented economic crisis two years ago and India supported us immensely to come out of that quagmire. It has also helped us immensely after that, especially in the debt-free structuring process. I know that Sri Lanka secures a very significant place in the foreign policy of India. PM Modi assured us full support and he also assured us that he will always protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka,” said the visiting President.

PM Modi mentioned that he has assured the Lankan President that India will remain a trusted and reliable partner in Sri Lanka’s various development efforts.

“We completely agree that our security interests are interlinked. We have decided to finalise the Defence Cooperation Agreement soon. Cooperation on hydrography has also been agreed upon. We believe that the Colombo Security Conclave is an important platform for regional peace, security and development. Under this, cooperation will be enhanced on topics like maritime security, counterterrorism, cyber-security, fight against smuggling and organised crime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The people-to-people relations between India and Sri Lanka are linked to our civilisations,” stated PM Modi during the joint press conference.

PM Modi said that both sides also had a detailed discussion on the issues related to the livelihood of fishermen.

While Prime Minister Modi suggested moving forward with a “humane approach” in the matter, Dissanayake said that a “durable and sustainable” solution is needed on the issue, that he said has become a “plague” for both the countries.

“There are bottom trawling systems being adopted by the fishermen in that area and that needs to be put an end to because that will spell doom to this industry,” he said.

The Lankan President lauded India’s “tremendous success” in digitising the public services and remarked that Sri Lanka is also taking the same path with PM Modi assuring him of support in the endeavour.

Dissanayake is also scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and participate in a business forum aimed at strengthening investment and trade ties between the two countries before travelling to Bodh Gaya.

The visiting delegation also includes Vijitha Herath – Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs, Overseas Employment, and Tourism Minister – and the country’s Minister of Labour and Deputy Economic Development Minister Anil Jayanta Fernando.

Soon after his arrival on Sunday, the Lankan President had met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

“Extensive discussions were held between President Dissanayake and Minister Sitharaman on enhancing Indo-Sri Lankan economic cooperation and expanding investment opportunities between the two countries. The talks also covered bringing more Indian tourists to Sri Lanka, modernizing Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector, and developing digital infrastructure,” the Lankan President’s office said in a statement on Monday.