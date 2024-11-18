Young Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping from Godavari Bridge, Locals Saves His Life

Hyderabad: In a heart-stopping incident, a young man attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Godavari River bridge in Bhadrachalam. However, thanks to the timely intervention of local residents, the tragic event was averted, and the man was rescued just moments before it was too late.

The incident unfolded Early Morning when the young man was seen standing near the edge of the bridge, showing signs of distress and appearing ready to jump into the river below. Eyewitnesses reported that he seemed to be in emotional turmoil, though the exact reasons behind his actions remain unclear at this time.

Also Read: Telangana’s New Electric Vehicle Policy to Take Effect from November 18: 100% Exemption on Registration Fees

Locals Act Quickly to Prevent Tragedy

As the man prepared to take the drastic step, a group of nearby residents noticed his distress and rushed to his aid. Without hesitation, they began speaking to him calmly, offering words of comfort and encouragement, urging him not to give up.

“We saw him standing at the edge and immediately realized something was wrong,” said one of the witnesses, a local shopkeeper. “We just started talking to him, telling him that no matter how difficult things might seem, there was always hope.”

The group of locals, including shopkeepers, passersby, and nearby workers, surrounded the man and continued to engage him in conversation, successfully convincing him to step back from the ledge. Within moments, the police arrived at the scene and took control of the situation, ensuring the man’s safety.

Emotional Rescue

The quick thinking and compassion shown by the locals were instrumental in preventing a tragedy. “We could see that he was in emotional distress, and we knew we had to act fast,” said another witness. “We just kept talking to him, offering him support, and reminding him that life is worth living.”

Once the young man was safely brought away from the bridge, he was handed over to the police and medical authorities for a psychological evaluation. His current condition is being monitored, though it is hoped that this intervention will help him begin the process of recovery.