Telangana’s New Electric Vehicle Policy to Take Effect from November 18: 100% Exemption on Registration Fees

Hyderabad: In a significant move to promote sustainable transportation and reduce pollution, the Telangana government has announced the launch of the Telangana Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030, which will come into effect from November 18, 2024. The policy, aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, introduces several incentives, including a 100% exemption on registration fees for electric vehicles purchased and registered in Telangana.

Key Features of Telangana’s New EV Policy

At a media briefing on Sunday, Ponnam Prabhakar, the Minister for Transport, shared the details of the new policy, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the state’s transportation sector. According to the Minister, the policy, brought under G.O 41, will be in effect until December 31, 2026. It offers complete exemption from registration fees for electric two-wheelers, autos, and transport buses, making it one of the most ambitious EV incentives in the country.

“By exempting the registration fees, we aim to save consumers up to Rs. 1 lakh per year. The introduction of this policy is critical to prevent Hyderabad from becoming a polluted city like Delhi,” said Minister Prabhakar.

Transition to Electric Buses in Hyderabad

In addition to the incentives for EV owners, the new policy includes a significant push towards transforming public transportation in the city. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already decided to replace 3,000 buses currently operating in Hyderabad with electric buses. Soon, all buses under the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run on electric power, contributing to the state’s long-term goals for cleaner air and reduced carbon emissions.

Comprehensive Benefits for Electric Vehicles

As per the G.O 41, the policy includes the following benefits for a range of electric vehicles:

100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric two-wheelers .

for . The same 100% exemption will apply to electric 4-wheelers , including private cars , commercial passenger vehicles (such as taxis, tourist cabs), electric three-seater auto rickshaws , electric light goods carriers , and electric tractors .

will apply to electric , including , (such as taxis, tourist cabs), , , and . Both GHMC and Non-GHMC areas will benefit from these incentives, extending the reach of the policy to both urban and rural regions.

A Step Towards Sustainable Mobility

The Telangana Electric Vehicle Policy 2020-2030 aligns with the state’s vision to promote green energy solutions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. With this progressive policy, Telangana aims to position itself as a leader in the electric vehicle revolution in India, encouraging the shift to cleaner, greener alternatives for transportation.

Minister Prabhakar emphasized that the policy is a critical step toward tackling air pollution and achieving the state’s broader environmental goals. The growing interest in electric vehicles in the state is expected to further accelerate with these incentives, benefiting both consumers and the environment.

Future Outlook

With the introduction of the Telangana EV Policy, the state is set to witness a significant shift in its transportation landscape. The government’s focus on electric vehicles, along with the commitment to replace thousands of diesel and petrol buses with electric buses, promises a cleaner, more sustainable future for Hyderabad and beyond.

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow in India, Telangana’s proactive approach to incentivizing EV adoption will likely inspire other states to follow suit, setting the stage for a national push towards sustainable mobility.