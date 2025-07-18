“You’re Changing the World”: Madhu Chopra’s Birthday Wish to Priyanka Goes Viral

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by family and heartfelt wishes from fans around the world. However, the most touching birthday message came from her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, who shared an emotional Instagram video.

The post featured a loving montage of Priyanka’s glamorous photoshoots and cherished family moments, including heartwarming images with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, and other family members.

In the video, Dr. Chopra wrote:

“Happy Birthday, Priyanka! Watching you grow into the woman you are has been the greatest gift of my life.”

The caption further read:

“To the daughter who’s changing the world with her light. Your strength, courage, and heart make me proud every day. Happy birthday, Pri. I love you.”

Priyanka Chopra Thanks Universe, Fans & Family

On her special day, Priyanka shared her own gratitude-filled post with fans on Instagram. Featuring beachside moments with Nick Jonas and little Malti, she wrote:

“As I prepare to go into another year around the sun… I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43, baby!”

The heartfelt message struck a chord with her fans and followers, who flooded the comments with warm birthday wishes.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra?

On the professional front, Priyanka was recently seen in the Hollywood action-comedy “Head of States”, directed by Ilya Naishuller. She is also gearing up for her upcoming roles in two major Indian films:

“Krrish 4” , directed by Hrithik Roshan

, directed by “SSMB29”, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli

Fans across the globe are excited to see what the superstar has in store for the coming year.