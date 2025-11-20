Former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Appears Before Nampally Court Under Heavy Security

Hyderabad: Security was significantly tightened around the Nampally Criminal Court on Thursday as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the special CBI court in connection with the alleged Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Jagan reached Hyderabad in the morning, departing from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada and landing at Begumpet Airport before proceeding to the Nampally court by road. Large groups of YSRCP supporters gathered along the route and near the court premises as police enforced strict crowd control to prevent any disturbances.

The court had earlier directed Jagan to appear in person on November 14. In September 2025, he was granted permission to travel to Europe for 15 days, with a condition that he must return and be present before the court on the specified date. After returning to India, he submitted a memo seeking exemption for November 14, citing multiple reasons, but assured the court that he would attend on November 20. Consequently, he appeared in person as instructed.

The CBI case against Jagan dates back to August 17, 2011, when the agency registered FIRs under Sections 120-B, 409, 420, and 477A of the IPC, along with charges under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(c) & (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The allegations revolve around quid pro quo arrangements during the tenure of his father, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

Jagan was arrested in May 2012 and remained in judicial custody before securing bail in September 2013. The CBI conducted detailed investigations into the alleged financial irregularities and filed 11 charge sheets between 2012 and 2014.

As proceedings resumed today, the atmosphere around the court remained tense but orderly, with police maintaining a heavy security presence throughout Jagan’s appearance, which lasted for about an hour.