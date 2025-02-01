Yuvraj Singh, JP Duminy, and Upul Tharanga to Represent Their Nations at Inaugural International Masters League

Mumbai: Cricket legends Yuvraj Singh, JP Duminy, and Upul Tharanga are set to take the field in the inaugural season of the International Masters League (IML), which will run from February 22 to March 16, 2025.

Yuvraj Singh’s Return to the Field

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s greatest southpaws, will represent India Masters in the IML. Known for his game-changing moments, Yuvraj played a key role in India’s victory in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, famously hitting six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. He was also a pivotal figure in India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win, earning Player of the Tournament for his all-round performances.

Speaking about his return to cricket, Yuvraj expressed his excitement: “Taking the field with Sachin and my other teammates feels like reliving the glory days. Playing alongside all of them brings back so many memories. For me, the IML is a tribute to the era that defined Indian cricket, and I can’t wait to create some more unforgettable memories for all the fans who have supported us over the years.”

JP Duminy to Represent South Africa

Joining Yuvraj in the IML is South African cricketer JP Duminy, known for his classy stroke-play and composure under pressure. Duminy, with over 9,000 international runs and leadership experience as South Africa’s T20 captain, was a key figure in stabilizing his team during crucial moments.

“Representing South Africa Masters in season one of the International Masters League is a huge honour. I am looking forward to playing in a tournament that will feature the greats of the game. Cricket fans can rest assured that the cricket they will witness will be riveting and exhilarating,” Duminy said.

Upul Tharanga to Lead Sri Lanka Masters

Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga, a stylish opening batter who scored over 9,000 international runs, will represent Sri Lanka Masters. Tharanga, known for his ability to lay solid foundations for his team and accelerate when needed, will be an integral part of his team’s batting lineup.

Speaking on his inclusion in the Sri Lanka Masters squad, Tharanga stated, “I look forward to representing Sri Lanka Masters in the inaugural season of the International Masters League. The IML will be a great tournament, in which old friends and rivals will take the field and produce memorable cricket.”

Tournament Details and Anticipation

The International Masters League will kick off on February 22, 2025, with matches scheduled across Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, and Raipur. Fans can expect high-energy cricket, unforgettable performances, and a celebration of the golden era of the sport. The IML promises to bring together cricketing icons, offering a unique opportunity for fans to relive some of the best moments in the history of the game.