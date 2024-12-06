12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

Gaza: At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli aircraft targeted a house behind Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia city in northern Gaza, local sources and eyewitnesses said on Thursday.

The raid killed seven people and wounded several others, Palestinian Civil Defence spokesperson in Gaza Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua news agency.

According to Basal, Israel launched another airstrike later on Thursday at a gathering of Palestinians in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, killing three and wounding five others with varying degrees of injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, paramedics told Xinhua that medical workers recovered two bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli drone attack on a gathering in Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah city, in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army has not commented on the attacks yet.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 44,580, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.