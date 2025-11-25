Hyderabad Tragedy, 15-Year-Old Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Parents for Low Marks

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in the Habsiguda area on Monday when a 15-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide after reportedly being scolded by her parents for securing low marks in school. The girl is said to have jumped from a building shortly after the confrontation at home.

According to police reports, the student had recently received her exam results. Upset over her performance, her parents reprimanded her, following which she took the extreme step. The family rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident. Police officials stated that they are examining statements from family members and neighbors to determine what may have triggered the child’s distress.

The incident has once again brought attention to the growing academic pressure faced by school students and the emotional toll it can take. Child psychologists and counselors continue to urge parents to adopt supportive and understanding approaches, especially during exam seasons, as harsh reactions can significantly impact young minds.

Local residents expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling for stronger awareness about mental health, student stress, and the importance of open communication within families.

The investigation is ongoing.