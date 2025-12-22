2024 Kolkata building collapse case: Absconding accused hiding in Abu Dhabi

Kolkata: In the 2024 Garden Reach building collapse case in Kolkata, which claimed 13 lives and injured several others, it has come to light that the prime accused had managed to flee India and is reported to be in the UAE.

According to police sources, the main accused in the incident, Mohammad Shahnawaz, has gone into hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), concealing his identity.

The building, which had collapsed in the Garden Reach area in 2024, was constructed on his land. Kolkata Police Headquarters (Lalbazar) has informed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) after locating Mohammad Shahnawaz. A source in the Kolkata Police said on Monday that efforts are underway to bring the accused back to the country. It is also learned that a Yellow Corner Notice has already been issued against Shahnawaz through Interpol.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

It may be recalled that on the night of March 17 in 2024, an illegally constructed building in the Garden Reach area collapsed, falling onto an adjacent settlement. Thirteen people died after being buried under the rubble. A case was filed against Shahnawaz, the landowner and others.

The Calcutta High Court had sought a report on the state government’s role in the disaster. The KMC launched an independent investigation into the matter. Since the incident, one of the accused, Shahnawaz, the landowner, had been absconding. Investigators failed to apprehend him despite conducting searches in various locations.

Also Read: New Zealand beat West Indies by 323 runs in third Test to seal series 2-0

According to the police sources, it is learned that after the accident, he hid at several addresses in Kolkata and its suburbs for some time. Later, he seized the opportunity to fly to the UAE. It is learnt that Shahnawaz is currently in Abu Dhabi. He already had business connections in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and by that means had made some acquaintances there. Therefore, the police believe that he did not face much difficulty in staying in that country. However, it is also learnt that Shahnawaz is living there under a false name and identity.

Incidentally, the police filed the charge sheet 88 days after the multi-story building collapse. The lengthy 730-page charge sheet included charges under multiple sections, including murder, attempted murder and conspiracy. The investigation was launched based on these charges. In that charge sheet, the landowner Shahnawaz and the promoter, along with six others, were named as the main accused.