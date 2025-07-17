2025 Honda Unicorn Launched in India with New Features and Tech Upgrades

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a new version of the Honda Unicorn towards the end of last year. After being on the market for over 20 years, the Unicorn finally gets a modern update with features designed to compete against today’s best commuter bikes in India.

Despite its long-standing popularity, the bike’s design had remained unchanged for two decades. Now, Honda is looking to reclaim its dominance in the segment by refreshing the Unicorn with both aesthetic and functional upgrades.

Key Features of the New Honda Unicorn

The updated 2024 Honda Unicorn is packed with modern-day commuter essentials, such as:

Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

LED Headlamps

15W USB Type-C Charging Port

Service Reminder

Gear Position Indicator

Eco Indicator

These features aim to improve the rider’s overall experience and bring the Unicorn in line with customer expectations in the digital age.

Engine Specs and Performance

The new Honda Unicorn is powered by a 163cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected petrol engine, producing:

13 BHP of peak power

of peak power 14.6 Nm of torque

of torque 5-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions

It also features OBD2 (On-Board Diagnostics 2) compliance, which ensures the bike keeps emissions under control.

Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Honda claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 60 kmpl for the Unicorn. With a 13-liter fuel tank, the bike is expected to deliver up to 780 kilometers on a full tank, making it ideal for long commutes and efficient daily use.

Honda Unicorn Price and Color Options

The on-road price of the new Honda Unicorn in Mumbai ranges between:

₹1.34 lakh and ₹1.45 lakh (depending on variant and location)

It is available in three stylish colors:

Matte Axis Grey Metallic

Pearl Igneous Black

Radiant Red Metallic

These modern shades enhance the updated bike’s visual appeal.

