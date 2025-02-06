226 Archaeological Sites Damaged in Gaza Due to Israeli Strikes

Ramallah: According to a report released by the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Israeli strikes have caused significant damage to 226 archaeological sites in Gaza during the ongoing conflict, with repair costs estimated at 261 million euros.

Damage Assessment and Impact on Cultural Heritage

The damage assessment indicates that 138 archaeological sites suffered significant damage, 61 experienced moderate damage, and 27 faced minor damage, while 90 sites remained intact. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting these historical sites, which are central to Palestinian national identity.

The assessment was compiled in cooperation with the Centre for Cultural Heritage Preservation and included the report titled “Inventory of the Damages and Risks to Cultural Heritage Sites in Gaza.” This report examined 316 cultural heritage sites across Gaza, including archaeological sites, heritage buildings, museums, religious buildings, historical cemeteries, natural sites, and landmarks.

Collaboration with Oxford University Experts

The report was co-prepared by 13 Palestinian experts and a team from Oxford University over the course of a year. It is based on a comprehensive field survey of the sites, satellite image analysis, data collection, and the creation of individual site models to assess the extent of the damage.

Repair and Recovery Costs

The report estimates that the recovery of the cultural heritage sector in Gaza will require 261.15 million euros, to be implemented in three phases over a period of eight years.

Phase 1 : Urgent intervention to salvage and support endangered sites, requiring 31.2 million euros.

: Urgent intervention to salvage and support endangered sites, requiring 31.2 million euros. Phase 2 : Restoration and rehabilitation of partially endangered sites, requiring 96.72 million euros.

: Restoration and rehabilitation of partially endangered sites, requiring 96.72 million euros. Phase 3: Reconstruction of heavily threatened sites, requiring 133.23 million euros.

Minister’s Statement on the Importance of Cultural Sites

Hani Al-Hayek, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, emphasized the importance of these archaeological sites as a part of Palestinian history and identity. He condemned the deliberate targeting of these sites, calling it an effort to erase an essential part of Palestinian national heritage.

Context of Israeli Strikes in Gaza

The Israeli strikes in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, in response to a Hamas attack on southern Israeli towns, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people. Since then, the conflict has caused the deaths of more than 47,000 Palestinians, and Gaza has sustained extensive damage.

According to the United Nations, the destruction in Gaza includes more than 90 percent of the housing units, with 160,000 buildings completely destroyed and an additional 276,000 severely or partially damaged.