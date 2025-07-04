2nd Test: Jamie Smith’s Century and Brook’s 91* Spark England’s Stunning Counterattack Against India

Birmingham: Day Three of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston witnessed a remarkable turnaround by England, led by Jamie Smith’s unbeaten century and Harry Brook’s solid 91 not out.

India appeared to be in control after dismissing Joe Root and Ben Stokes in quick succession, but England clawed their way back to 249/5 in 47 overs at lunch, trailing by 338 runs.

India dominated the morning session initially. Mohammed Siraj made a significant impact in the second over, removing Joe Root (caught behind) and Ben Stokes (gloved to Pant) on consecutive deliveries. Stokes recorded his first golden duck in Test cricket, leaving England reeling at 84/5.

Smith and Brook Launch Counterattack with 165-Run Stand

From there, it was Jamie Smith and Harry Brook’s show. The duo counterpunched with an aggressive yet composed 165-run unbroken sixth-wicket partnership. Their shot selection and confidence stunned the Indian bowlers.

Brook displayed elegance with flicks and drives, while Smith took charge against spin and pace alike, smashing 14 fours and 3 sixes in his 80-ball century — the joint-third quickest Test century in England’s history.

India’s Short-Ball Strategy Backfires

India tried to unsettle Smith with a barrage of short balls, especially from Prasidh Krishna, but the English batter dominated the leg-side, scoring boundaries at will. In a single over, Smith plundered 23 runs, showing India’s plan was misfiring.

Smith also targeted Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, hitting them for sixes and boundaries en route to his century.

At lunch, England stood at 249/5, with Smith unbeaten on 102 and Brook on 91 off 127 balls. The pair’s aggressive “Bazball” approach turned the tide and offered England a fighting chance in the match.

Brief Scores:

India – 587

England – 249/5 in 47 overs

(Jamie Smith 102*, Harry Brook 91*; Mohammed Siraj 3/49, Akash Deep 2/59)

England trail by 338 runs