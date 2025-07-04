Takehiro Tomiyasu Leaves Arsenal After Injury-Plagued Spell

London: Arsenal have officially confirmed the departure of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after both parties reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

A Struggle With Injuries

Tomiyasu, 26, endured a frustrating 2024-25 season, spending nearly the entire campaign sidelined due to injuries, managing only a single substitute appearance.

A Look Back at His Arsenal Career

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal from Serie A side Bologna in August 2021 and made 84 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners. His versatility and defensive reliability made him a fan favorite during his early seasons at the Emirates.

Journey Before Arsenal

Before joining the Premier League, Tomiyasu began his professional career in Japan with Avispa Fukuoka. He then moved to Belgian club Sint-Truiden in 2018, where he was named Player of the Season. His strong performances earned him a move to Bologna, and eventually to North London.

International Contributions

Since debuting in 2018, Tomiyasu has earned 42 caps for Japan. He featured in major tournaments including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also played a key role in helping Japan reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup in early 2024.

Tomiyasu’s Emotional Farewell

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Tomiyasu wrote:

“After 4 unforgettable years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to this incredible club… I want to tell you guys the most is just thank you for the love you gave me… From my first day at the Emirates to every moment wearing the red and white, it has truly been an honor.”

He also thanked his teammates, manager Mikel Arteta, the coaching staff, and the Arsenal fans for their unwavering support.

What’s Next for Tomiyasu?

While his next destination is yet to be officially confirmed, there are strong reports linking Tomiyasu with a move to the Saudi Pro League. The mutual termination of his Arsenal contract is expected to facilitate a fresh start in his career.

“Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner”

Tomi concluded his message by expressing his deep gratitude: