Cyberabad Police Enforce Strict Regulations on Spa Centers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant move to curb illegal activities and ensure public safety, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has announced stricter regulations for spa centers operating under its jurisdiction, especially in the Madhapur zone. The decision was made during a special awareness meeting organized by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in collaboration with the Law & Order Department and the Special Operations Team (SOT).

Awareness Meeting with Spa Center Owners

The meeting was aimed at raising awareness among spa center owners regarding the importance of operating within legal boundaries. Authorities emphasized that strict action will be taken against any spa found violating laws, particularly those involved in illegal or immoral activities.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Intense Action Prep for ‘Heads of State’

New Guidelines for Spa Operations

Officials laid out a set of mandatory guidelines for spa operators to follow:

Operating Hours: Spas must operate only between 9 AM to 9 PM .

Spas must operate only between . Location Restrictions: Operating spas in residential areas is prohibited and will lead to legal action.

Operating spas in is prohibited and will lead to legal action. Qualified Staff Only: Employees must have proper certification in physiotherapy, acupressure , or related disciplines.

Employees must have proper certification in , or related disciplines. Age Restrictions: All employees must be above 18 years of age .

All employees must be . Register Maintenance: Spa centers must maintain a register of employee details and a log of customer names and addresses .

Spa centers must maintain a and a . Open Entry Policy: Spa doors must remain open during working hours .

Spa doors must remain . Proper Licensing: The spa’s license number, center name, and fee structure should be clearly displayed at the entrance.

The spa’s should be at the entrance. Surveillance Requirements: Installation of CCTV cameras at the entrance, reception, and common areas is mandatory.

Warning Against Illicit Activities

Authorities issued a stern warning to spa owners stating that engaging in sexual activities or violating spa norms will result in severe legal consequences. The focus is to prevent human trafficking, ensure women and child safety, and promote transparent business practices.

Key Officials Present at the Meeting

The session was attended by several top officials, including:

DCP Madhapur – Vineeth

Women & Child Safety Wing DCP – Srujana

SOT DCP – Shoban

Spa owners from various localities were also present and were instructed to comply with the new operational protocols immediately.