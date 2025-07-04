Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Intense Action Prep for ‘Heads of State’

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse into her demanding action training for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video film “Heads of State.” The actress took to Instagram to share her preparation journey, and the internet is loving her dedication and grit.

Behind-the-Scenes: Priyanka’s Rigorous Action Training

In the video shared by Priyanka on Friday, the actress can be seen undergoing intense action rehearsals guided by Hollywood stunt expert Anisha Tee Gibbs. From practicing combat choreography to pulling off complex stunts, the clip highlights the physical demands of her role.

Also Read: Thammudu Movie Review: Nithiin’s Action Comeback Lacks Emotional Punch

Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote:

“Don’t try this at home… unless you have @neeshnation 💥 #HeadsOfState streaming now on @primevideo.”

The video begins on a light note with Priyanka playfully knocking on a door and joking, “My legs were apart.” But it quickly transitions into serious training sessions, emphasizing her dedication to the craft.

Nick Jonas Lends a Helping Hand in a Sweet Moment

Just a day earlier, Priyanka shared a candid video featuring her husband Nick Jonas. The clip, seemingly filmed in London, shows Nick gently untying her ponytail after a long day. She captioned the heartwarming video:

“Hair wanted to stay as is! @nickjonas said No! ‘Ponytails are complicated’ 2.0.”

The moment captured the couple’s loving bond, delighting fans with its simple yet affectionate vibe.

About ‘Heads of State’: Action, Espionage & Star Power

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, and John Cena. The high-octane thriller follows the story of two rival global leaders who must join forces to face a dangerous international conspiracy.

Priyanka plays a fierce MI6 agent, showcasing not only her acting chops but also her impressive physical transformation for the demanding role.

What’s Next: Priyanka Returns to Bollywood with SSMB29

After nearly four years away from Hindi cinema, Priyanka is set for a major Bollywood comeback. She will be seen alongside South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated pan-India project, currently titled SSMB29. The film is expected to be a grand cinematic experience packed with emotion, drama, and spectacle.

Final Thoughts

With her intense training for Heads of State and an exciting lineup of future projects, Priyanka Chopra continues to dominate global screens, proving once again why she remains a powerhouse performer in both Hollywood and Bollywood.