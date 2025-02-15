38 Game-Changing Projects Coming to Hyderabad: from Flyovers and Underpasses to Road Expansions Check List

Hyderabad is gearing up for a significant urban transformation with the launch of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiative, the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) program. This ambitious project aims to address the city’s persistent traffic congestion and enhance connectivity through large-scale infrastructure developments, including flyovers, underpasses, and road-widening works.

Comprehensive Traffic Study Drives Key Developments

The H-CITI program is built on the findings of a Comprehensive Traffic Study conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). This study identified critical congestion points and traffic bottlenecks across the city, forming the foundation for the proposed improvements. The project will be executed in seven packages across 38 individual initiatives, with a total estimated cost of Rs 5,942 crore, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Initial Phase and Key Projects

As part of the initial phase of the H-CITI program, the GHMC plans to issue bids in February for 16 key infrastructure projects. These will include the construction of 10 flyovers and underpasses covering a total distance of 13.56 km, along with six major road-widening projects stretching over 6.585 km. The total stretch of roadwork to be carried out in this phase will span 20.145 km at an estimated cost of Rs 2,400 crore.

Key Infrastructure Upgrades Under H-CITI

Several critical infrastructure projects are set to be implemented in the first phase of the program, aimed at easing traffic flow and improving overall connectivity across Hyderabad. Key upgrades include:

Grade Separators, Flyovers, and Underpasses – Designed to decongest major intersections and enhance traffic movement.

– Designed to decongest major intersections and enhance traffic movement. Railway Under Bridges (RuBs) and Road Over Bridges (RoBs) – To facilitate smooth travel across railway lines and other busy corridors.

– To facilitate smooth travel across railway lines and other busy corridors. Widening of Major Roads – Expanding key roads to accommodate the growing number of vehicles.

– Expanding key roads to accommodate the growing number of vehicles. Pedestrian-Friendly Infrastructure – Enhancing walkability and safety for pedestrians across the city.

– Enhancing walkability and safety for pedestrians across the city. Tunnel Corridors and Stormwater Drainage Projects – To manage floods and improve road sustainability during heavy rains.

One of the standout features of the first phase will be the construction of steel flyovers and underpasses around KBR Park, covering 13.56 km. Another key project will involve the construction of a four-lane steel girder bridge over the Fox Sagar Surplus Nala in Quthbullapur, which will improve traffic movement in the region.

Multi-Level Connectivity and Road Expansions

To further enhance Hyderabad’s road network, the H-CITI program will include multiple road-widening projects covering 6.585 km. Significant expansions are planned for areas including Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Check Post, Maharaja, KBR Park, Mugdha, Agrasen, and Cancer Hospital.

In addition to road-widening, several multi-level flyovers and underpasses will be constructed at strategic locations to improve traffic flow. These projects, which will span 5.82 km, include major intersections such as Khajaguda (1.52 km), Serilingampally IT (3.25 km), and Wipro Junction (1.05 km).

Expansions of Key Roads

A number of key roads are also slated for expansion, including:

The 215-ft road from CP, Cyberabad Office to Gachibowli (0.985 km)

The 150-ft road from Anjaiah Nagar to Ramky Tower Road (0.8 km)

The 80-ft road from Azeem Hotel to Church Gate (Shoaib Hotel to Balapur Road) (0.65 km)

The 60-ft and 40-ft road from Lucky Star Hotel to Hafeez Baba Nagar via Phoolbagh (1.2 km)

The 100-ft road from Tulasi Nagar to Ghouse Nagar (2.5 km)

The 60-ft road from Chandrayangutta X Roads to Barkas via Chandrayangutta PS (0.45 km)

A Vision for a Transformed Hyderabad

With the H-CITI program, Hyderabad is set to witness a major transformation in its urban infrastructure, which will not only address traffic congestion but also improve the quality of life for its residents. The initiative promises to lay the foundation for a more connected, sustainable, and pedestrian-friendly city. As the GHMC moves forward with the initial phase of this ambitious program, Hyderabad’s residents can expect a smoother, more efficient urban experience in the near future.