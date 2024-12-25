42 Feared Dead in Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash in Kazakhstan: Video (Lead)

Moscow: Tragedy struck near Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport as an Azerbaijani airliner, an Embraer 190, crashed during an emergency landing attempt, claiming at least 42 lives. Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry confirmed the incident, stating that 25 of the 67 people aboard survived, with 22 hospitalized, including five in intensive care.

The ill-fated flight, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia, but was diverted due to dense fog in Grozny. Reports indicate the aircraft requested an emergency landing about 3 km from Aktau airport after encountering complications.

Cause Under Investigation

Preliminary investigations by Russia’s aviation watchdog suggest the crash may have resulted from a bird strike. Kazakhstan’s authorities also noted the plane circled the airport multiple times before the fatal descent.

Emergency Response and Survivor Updates

Videos on social media captured the plane engulfed in flames upon impact, with thick black smoke billowing from the site. Emergency services swiftly extinguished the fire and transported survivors to a nearby hospital.

While the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, authorities are exploring technical issues as a possible factor. The incident has drawn widespread attention, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.