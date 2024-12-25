Azerbaijan Airlines Flight with 100+ Passengers Crashes Near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan: Video

Aktau, Kazakhstan – A passenger plane carrying over 100 people crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to the country’s Emergencies Ministry, initial reports suggest that there are survivors, though the extent of casualties remains unclear.

The plane, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, when it was rerouted due to heavy fog in Grozny. Russian news agencies confirmed the aircraft was on a flight from Azerbaijan’s capital to Chechnya in Russia but had to change its route because of the weather conditions. The plane crashed in an open field near Aktau city, bursting into flames upon impact.

Kazakh media reported that the flight carried 105 passengers and five crew members, although Reuters could not immediately verify this information. Emergency services have rushed to the crash site, and rescue operations are underway.

Crash Details and Eyewitness Reports

Visuals from the crash site show the aircraft rapidly losing altitude before banking to the right and crashing. The plane reportedly circled the area multiple times, requesting an emergency landing, but eventually stalled before plummeting into the field and catching fire.

Initial reports suggest that several people have survived, though the full scale of the disaster remains unclear. The crash occurred near Aktau Airport, which was closed for emergency operations.

🚨🇰🇿BREAKING: Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashes near Aktau Airport, #Kazakhstan after sending SOS signal.



105 passengers, 5 crew onboard. Initial reports suggest a bird strike caused the emergency. Survivors confirmed, but casualties remain unclear.



Prayers for all involved.… pic.twitter.com/bC4dzTDT1y — TheCalvinReport (@TheCalvinReport) December 25, 2024

Cause of the Crash and Investigation

Kazakh authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. While initial reports point to weather conditions, including the fog in Grozny, it is still too early to confirm the exact cause. Azerbaijan Airlines has yet to comment on the incident.

The plane’s crash has sparked widespread concern, and authorities are expected to release more details as the investigation progresses. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has promised updates as they gather more information.

BREAKING: Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku to Grozny crashes in Aktau, Kazakhstan, after reportedly requesting an emergency landing pic.twitter.com/hB5toqEFe2 — RT (@RT_com) December 25, 2024

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight Incident

The crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight, with approximately 110 people on board, has raised questions about aviation safety. The aircraft, which was carrying a mix of passengers and crew, was rerouted shortly before the crash due to weather issues in Grozny.

As rescue operations continue, Kazakhstan’s authorities are working closely with Azerbaijan Airlines and emergency teams to assess the situation and assist survivors.

Key Points: