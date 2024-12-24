Hate Content: Police Take Action Against ‘MVSFilms’ for Anti-Muslim Propaganda

In a significant move, police in Bihar’s Buxar district have launched an investigation into anti-Muslim videos circulating online from a channel called ‘MVSFilms‘. The police action comes after widespread condemnation on social media regarding the derogatory and inflammatory content published by the channel.

The Buxar district police, in a statement released on Monday, confirmed that they had received reports of anti-Muslim videos being shared on Facebook and Twitter by ‘MVSFilms‘, a channel known for producing entertainment content. The channel’s head, identified as Ashish Pandey, a resident of Buxar, has been linked to the videos, which have garnered a large following with nearly 1 million followers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

The police’s response was spurred by online protests, where many social media users condemned the content and tagged Bihar Police authorities in their calls for action. The videos featured derogatory portrayals of Muslim characters and spread false narratives, leading to a significant outcry.

Buxar Police have warned the public against sharing or posting content that could hurt religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony. A police spokesperson stated, “He and others involved in creating these objectionable videos are disturbing the communal fabric of society by portraying Muslim characters in an offensive light.”

To address the issue, the Buxar police set up a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Cybercrime to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Content of the Offensive Videos

The videos posted by ‘MVSFilms’ contained highly controversial and inflammatory content, with some promoting hate and misinformation about Muslims. One of the videos titled “Madarse Me Train Palatne Ki Training” (Training in madarsa to derail trains) depicted two men observing a Muslim character near a railway track. When asked what he was doing, the Muslim character responded that he intended to board a train. The video then showed him dropping a screwdriver and running away, exclaiming “Allahu Akbar” and promising to carry out “rail jihad,” a term implying an act of terrorism.

Another video circulated by the channel depicted three Muslim characters discussing the allegations about a temple allegedly being located beneath the Ajmer Dargah. One character falsely stated that when Muslims arrived in India, they destroyed temples and built mosques over them. Another suggested that the dargah might eventually come under Hindu control due to growing awareness among Hindus.

A third video showed a Muslim man discussing a controversial idea of how Muslims could live undetected by “Kafirs” (disbelievers) in India. The character proposed the concept of “Jamai Jihad,” suggesting that Muslim men could marry Adivasi girls and integrate into communities to further their cause. The video ended with the characters celebrating this controversial idea.

Public Outcry and Investigation

The offensive content sparked a storm of criticism from social media users, many of whom condemned the spreading of false narratives that sought to vilify Muslims. Critics pointed out that the videos misrepresented Muslim characters and promoted divisive, hate-filled ideologies. The public outrage, coupled with the social media calls for police action, prompted the Buxar police to take cognizance of the issue.

Bihar Police have called for a thorough investigation and assured the public that appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for creating and spreading the derogatory videos. They emphasised the importance of maintaining communal harmony and respecting religious sensitivities in the digital space.

As the investigation continues, authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and efforts are underway to remove the videos from social media platforms to prevent further harm. The case has highlighted the growing concerns over the spread of communal hate through online content and the role of social media platforms in controlling the dissemination of harmful videos.

The police action in Bihar’s Buxar district reflects the increasing recognition of the impact of online hate content and the need for authorities to act swiftly to curb such material. As the investigation progresses, the case is expected to send a strong message about the consequences of spreading divisive and harmful content online.