Kumar Vishwas Sparks Controversy with Indirect Remark on Shatrughan Sinha, Targeting Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage: Video

In a recent poetry event held in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, renowned poet Kumar Vishwas sparked a new controversy with his indirect comments about Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha. During the event, Vishwas made a veiled jibe referencing Shatrughan Sinha’s Mumbai residence named ‘Ramayana’ and his daughter’s recent marriage to her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal.

A controversial remark was made in Vishwas’ speech about teaching children about Ramayana and Hindu epics. He said, “Teach your children about Ramayana. Otherwise, your house might be named ‘Ramayana,’ but someone else takes your Shri Lakshmi away.” He continued, “Teach your children, make them memorize the names of Sita’s sisters and brothers of Lord Ram. I am giving you a hint… Make your children read and listen to the Geeta and Ramayana. Otherwise, you may name your house ‘Ramayana,’ but someone else might remove your Shri Lakshmi from your house.”

While Vishwas did not directly mention Shatrughan or Sonakshi Sinha by name, the comment was widely perceived as a veiled attack on the Sinha family, especially in light of Sonakshi Sinha’s recent marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

The clip of Vishwas’ speech quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from netizens and critics alike. The controversial remark follows a similar incident involving actor Mukesh Khanna, who had earlier accused Shatrughan Sinha of failing to teach his daughter Sonakshi about the Ramayana. Khanna’s criticism had reignited conversations about a 2019 episode of the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11, in which Sonakshi Sinha struggled to answer a question about the Hindu epic. This situation had sparked public discussion at the time.

The ongoing controversy has divided opinions, with some supporting Kumar Vishwas’ views on traditional values and the significance of religious teachings, while others have slammed the veiled remark as unnecessary and disrespectful towards the Sinha family.

As the debate continues on social media, both Vishwas and Khanna’s comments have ignited a larger conversation about the intersection of Bollywood, religion, and family values, raising questions about the role of public figures in shaping public discourse around tradition and culture.

With the clip of Vishwas’ statement continuing to circulate online, it remains to be seen whether Shatrughan Sinha or his daughter Sonakshi will respond to the controversy or if the matter will fade from the public’s eye as the next wave of discussions takes center stage.