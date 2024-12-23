Social Media

Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Converted to Islam? Hijab Video Goes Viral

Bhojpuri superstar Amrapali Dubey has found herself at the center of social media rumors, with claims suggesting that she has converted to Islam.

Mohammed Yousuf23 December 2024 - 00:17
New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Amrapali Dubey has found herself at the center of social media rumors, with claims suggesting that she has converted to Islam. The speculation began after a video surfaced online, showing the actress wearing a hijab. The video, widely shared with misleading captions, has left fans questioning the truth behind these claims.

What’s Being Claimed?

A Twitter user named Shakil Pathan shared a video of Amrapali Dubey wearing a hijab, alleging that the actress has accepted Islam. Similarly, multiple videos posted on a YouTube channel named “Mo Zahid” echoed these claims, asserting that Dubey has converted to Islam and has started offering Namaz.

What Does the Investigation Say?

Upon investigating, no credible evidence was found to support the claim that Amrapali Dubey has changed her religion. A thorough check of her official social media accounts revealed several posts featuring her in a hijab, which she shared with captions referencing her upcoming film Roza.

It turns out the viral photos and videos are not linked to any religious conversion but are instead promotional material for Roza, where Amrapali Dubey plays a character who wears a hijab as part of the storyline.

The Truth Behind the Viral Video

The claims about Amrapali Dubey converting to Islam are entirely false. The actress has not made any such announcement, and the rumors are based on scenes from her movie. The video was taken out of context and circulated with misleading captions, fueling unnecessary speculation.

The rumors about Amrapali Dubey converting to Islam are baseless. The viral hijab video is related to her upcoming film Roza and has no connection to her personal life or religious beliefs. Fans and social media users are urged to avoid spreading unverified information.

This article aims to debunk false claims and encourage responsible sharing of information.

