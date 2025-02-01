4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Praises Team’s Resilience and Positive Intent After Series-Sealing Win

Pune: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his team’s resilience and positive mindset after securing a 15-run victory in the fourth T20I against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The win sealed the five-match series 3-1 in India’s favour.

Yadav Applauds Team’s Effort After Early Setback

“A top effort from everyone on the field. A great crowd from the start till the end, they were always behind us and there was support from everyone. We didn’t want to go back after 12/3, and the boys know what brand of cricket we wanted to play,” Yadav said after the match.

India’s innings suffered an early setback when Saqib Mahmood delivered a record-breaking triple-wicket maiden, reducing India to 12/3 within two overs. However, Yadav was quick to highlight the team’s unwavering spirit, particularly the way Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube responded to the crisis. The duo formed an 88-run partnership, with both players scoring 53 runs each, helping India post a competitive 181/9.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube’s Impact

“Three wickets in one over, it was too much for us. But the way they batted, the way they responded, the positive intent they showed in the middle, and the way Hardik and Dube showed their experience, it was great. This is one thing we’ve been talking about – expressing yourself and batting the same way as you do in the nets,” said Yadav.

England’s Aggressive Chase and India’s Comeback

England’s chase began with aggressive strokes as openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett punished India’s seamers during the power-play. Duckett, in particular, was in sublime form, racing to 39 off just 19 balls. England seemed well on track at 62/0 in six overs.

However, India’s bowlers made a swift comeback. Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Duckett on the final ball of the power-play, and Axar Patel followed with the crucial wicket of Salt. Bishnoi struck again, removing Jos Buttler for just 2 runs, leaving England at 67/3 in the eighth over.

“I knew post-powerplay, between 7-10 overs, that was the time we could control the game, and the same thing happened. We picked a few wickets and controlled the game,” Yadav said.

Harry Brook’s Counter-Attack and India’s Victory

Despite the setbacks, England’s Harry Brook launched a counter-attack, scoring a blistering fifty off 26 balls. His knock kept England in the hunt, but just as the visitors were regaining control, Varun Chakravarthy made the breakthrough, removing Brook for 51 and Brydon Carse in quick succession, leaving England in disarray.

Harshit Rana’s Impressive Debut Performance

Harshit Rana, who made his T20I debut as a concussion substitute, had a huge impact. The pacer dismissed Liam Livingstone first and continued his stellar debut by removing Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton in the final over. His figures of 3/33 were crucial to India’s victory.

Yadav took a moment to praise Rana’s contribution: “Post-drinks, when unfortunately Shivam Dube couldn’t come in, Harshit Rana came in as the third seamer and delivered for us. That was incredible.”

Looking Ahead to the Final T20I

Looking ahead to the final T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Yadav expressed optimism, predicting a thrilling encounter: “A lot of fireworks, I’m sure.”