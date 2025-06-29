66 Palestinian Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza as Blockade Deepens

At least 66 Palestinian children have died from acute malnutrition in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Government Media Office. The deaths come amid Israel’s ongoing war and strict blockade of Gaza, which has choked off humanitarian supplies, including baby formula and nutritional supplements.

Gaza officials accuse Israel of deliberately using starvation as a weapon of war, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

“This conduct constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity,” the office stated.

“Ongoing Crime Against Childhood”

In a scathing condemnation, the Gaza Media Office described the situation as an “ongoing crime against childhood” and slammed the “shameful international silence”. Children are reportedly dying slowly from hunger, disease, and trauma, while border closures prevent the entry of life-saving supplies.

The statement placed full responsibility on Israel, and accused the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany of complicity through their political and military support.

“Time is running out. Every hour counts,” the office warned, urging immediate global action to reopen crossings and allow food and medicine into Gaza.

US-Israel Aid Programme Under Fire

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a joint US-Israel aid initiative launched on May 27, has come under scrutiny for its limited effectiveness. Though intended to operate independently of the UN, the initiative has failed to alleviate famine conditions, with UN agencies warning that access to food and medicine remains critically restricted.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 549 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,000 injured near aid distribution points since GHF began operations.

Harrowing Testimonies from Gaza

A video shared by The Palestine Chronicle shows a young boy weeping after returning home empty-handed in search of food for his family. Another video reveals mourning scenes as families bury children killed due to starvation and bombings, emphasizing the emotional and physical toll on civilians.

Gaza’s Healthcare System in Ruins

Gaza’s health infrastructure is on the verge of collapse. Only 17 out of 36 hospitals are partially operational, with no functioning hospitals left in northern Gaza or Rafah, reports the Wafa News Agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says 112 children are being admitted daily for malnutrition treatment since the start of 2025. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that 56,412 Palestinians have been killed and 133,054 injured, 72% of them women and children.

Ceasefire Hopes Amid Rising Death Toll

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari confirmed that mediators are working with Israel and Hamas to leverage the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire and push for a broader truce in Gaza.

Former US President Donald Trump also expressed optimism on June 27, suggesting a potential ceasefire deal could be reached as early as next week.

As humanitarian agencies warn of an irreversible catastrophe, the global community faces growing pressure to intervene and prevent further loss of life in Gaza, especially among its most vulnerable—children.