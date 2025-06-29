US prez Trump celebrates the ‘ Big Beautiful Bill’

Washington: Former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated a major legislative win after the Senate narrowly passed his much-anticipated ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, a package that prioritizes immigration enforcement, tax cuts, and military spending.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump praised Republican senators for their efforts, singling out Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, and Cynthia Lummis for their “fantastic work.” Trump declared the passage as a “GREAT VICTORY in the Senate” for the Republican Party and reaffirmed his commitment to key policy areas including border security, veterans’ welfare, and the Second Amendment.

Also Read: Gautam Adani Meets Odisha CM to Accelerate Industrial Growth and Port Infrastructure

What Is the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’?

The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, as branded by Trump, passed with a 51-49 vote, with some Republicans crossing party lines to support the Democrats. The bill proposes:

$350 billion in total funding for border and national security

in total funding for $46 billion allocated to expanding the U.S.-Mexico border wall

allocated to expanding the $45 billion for 100,000 migrant detention facility beds

for An extension of the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts

Increased funding for the U.S. military and veterans’ programs

The legislation supports Trump’s pledge to execute the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history, targeting undocumented migrants.

Trump added that the bill will reduce wasteful spending, support Medicaid for the truly needy, and revitalize the U.S. economy.

Political Impact

This bill marks a key milestone for Trump’s campaign as he builds momentum for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The Republican base has praised the bill’s strong stance on immigration and national defense, while critics have raised concerns over human rights and fiscal responsibility.