8 Schoolgirls Hospitalised After Chemical-Laced Colours Thrown on Them

In a shocking incident, eight schoolgirls in Lakshmeshwar town, Gadag district, were hospitalised after unidentified miscreants attacked them with chemical-laced colours during Holi celebrations.

Mohammed Yousuf14 March 2025 - 23:18
Lakshmeshwar, Karnataka: In a shocking incident, eight schoolgirls in Lakshmeshwar town, Gadag district, were hospitalised after unidentified miscreants attacked them with chemical-laced colours during Holi celebrations. The victims, who were waiting at a bus stand, developed chest pain and breathlessness shortly after the attack.

Attack Carried Out by Unidentified Miscreants

According to eyewitnesses, a group of men arrived on motorcycles near the bus stand, where they began throwing colours at students. The attackers specifically targeted eight girls, pouring chemical-laced colours on them before quickly fleeing the scene.

Victims Experience Severe Health Complications

Soon after the attack, the girls complained of breathing difficulties and chest pain. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that their symptoms were caused by inhaling and ingesting toxic substances mixed with the colours.

Forensic Tests Reveal Toxic Chemicals

Preliminary forensic investigations revealed that the colours used in the attack contained a harmful mixture of:

  • Cow dung
  • Eggs
  • Phenol
  • Synthetic dyes

Experts noted that exposure to these substances can trigger severe allergic reactions and respiratory distress, making the attack extremely dangerous.

Police Launch Manhunt for Attackers

Local police have formed special teams to track down the suspects. Senior officers, who visited the hospital, have assured the victims’ families that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused and prevent further such incidents.

