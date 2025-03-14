Crime & Accidents

Vadodara Road Accident Horror: Law Student Kills Woman, Shouts “Another Round” After Crash

A tragic road accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara has claimed the life of a woman, while three others, including a child, sustained serious injuries.

Mohammed Yousuf14 March 2025 - 14:05
Vadodara: A tragic road accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara has claimed the life of a woman, while three others, including a child, sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred late Thursday night near the Karelibag area when a heavily intoxicated driver, identified as Rakshit Chaurasia, rammed his speeding car into four pedestrians.

Driver’s Disturbing Behavior Caught on Camera

Eyewitnesses recorded chilling footage from the crash site, showing Chaurasia stepping out of his badly damaged car and shouting “another round” while throwing his arms in the air. Moments later, he was heard chanting “Om Namah Shivay”, even as bystanders attempted to restrain him and assist the injured. His co-passenger, Mit Chauhan, fled the scene but was later arrested.

Victim Went to Buy Holi Colours With Daughter

The deceased, identified as Hemani Patel, had stepped out with her minor daughter to purchase Holi colours when the accident took place. Chaurasia, driving at a reckless speed of 120 km/hour, crashed into them, killing Patel on the spot. The injured, including Patel’s daughter, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Public Outrage and Police Action

A furious crowd gathered at the accident site and assaulted the driver before police intervened. Senior police official Panna Momaya confirmed that an FIR has been lodged and CCTV footage is being examined.

“The car was speeding and hit multiple people in the Karelibag area. One woman lost her life, and four others are being treated. The accused has been arrested, and further investigations are underway,” Momaya stated.

Meanwhile, police are conducting medical tests to determine whether Mit Chauhan, the car’s owner and co-passenger, was also intoxicated at the time of the accident.

