Communal Attack on Three Muslim Minors Sparks Outrage: Video

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A disturbing incident of communal violence has surfaced from Bokaro, Jharkhand, where three Muslim minors were allegedly attacked by miscreants. The incident occurred on March 11 at Sector-9 Petrol Pump when the children had gone to refuel their vehicle.

Children Assaulted; Communal Slogans Raised

According to sources, as soon as the three minors arrived at the petrol pump, a group of miscreants approached them and began misbehaving. The situation escalated quickly, leading to physical assault. Reports indicate that the attackers not only beat the children but also hurled communal slurs at them.

Viral Video Sparks Public Anger

The attackers threatened and abused the children, leaving them shaken. The incident was captured on camera, and the video is now rapidly circulating on social media, triggering widespread outrage. Citizens and activists have condemned the attack and are demanding strict action against the culprits.

Police Remain Silent, No Arrests Yet

Despite the growing public anger, no official statement has been issued by the police, and no arrests have been made so far. This lack of action has further fueled concerns over the safety of minorities in the region.

At a petrol pump, a group of young men initially snatched a cap from a boy and later proceeded to assault him. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The video is being reported from #Bokaro, #Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/W14DewLNho — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 12, 2025

Calls for Justice and Government Intervention

Social media users and local residents have urged authorities to take immediate action to ensure justice for the victims. Many have also called upon the Jharkhand government to intervene in the matter and prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter measures to curb communal violence and ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of their religious identity.